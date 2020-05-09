Hoertkorn Richard Charles Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

