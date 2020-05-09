Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.