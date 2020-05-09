iCar Asia (ASX:ICQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

iCar Asia Ltd (ASX:ICQ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. iCar Asia shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,057,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.29.

iCar Asia Company Profile (ASX:ICQ)

iCar Asia Limited develops and operates Internet based automotive portals for used and new car buyers in South East Asia. It operates automotive portals under the Carlist.my and LiveLifeDrive.com brands in Malaysia; Mobil123.com and Otospirit.com brands in Indonesia; and one2car.com, Autospinn.com, and Thaicar.com brands in Thailand.

