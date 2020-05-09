ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.80. ICTS International shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 9,478 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ICTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

