Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $315.20

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.20 and traded as high as $357.20. Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 34,794 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Impax Asset Management Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $453.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.72.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

