Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €19.50 ($22.67) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.47 ($22.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

