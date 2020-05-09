Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.47 ($22.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

