Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $394,570.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $22.02 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,592,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

