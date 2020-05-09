Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

