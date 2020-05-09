International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

International Paper stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

