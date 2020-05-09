International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.57

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.57 and traded as high as $161.00. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $159.60, with a volume of 3,836,468 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Michael Gerrard purchased 22,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £156.62 ($206.02) per share, with a total value of £3,497,324.60 ($4,600,532.23).

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

