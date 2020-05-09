JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Announces Interim Dividend of $0.55 (ASX:JHG)

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

JHG stock opened at A$29.08 ($20.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a one year low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a one year high of A$41.32 ($29.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$33.62.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

About JANUS/IDR UNRESTR

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

