Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Luminex Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Luminex in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

LMNX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Luminex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Luminex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 5.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

