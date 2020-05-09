Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JEN. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.43 ($30.73).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €21.82 ($25.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.64 and its 200-day moving average is €22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of €35.65 ($41.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

