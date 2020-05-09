JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

