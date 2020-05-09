JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

