JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

