JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

