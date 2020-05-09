JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $528.81

Shares of JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.81 and traded as high as $553.92. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst shares last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 82,535 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $312.54 million and a PE ratio of -39.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 528.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 680.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.80%.

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

