JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.