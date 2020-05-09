Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. Kerr Mines shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 464,800 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Kerr Mines (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.