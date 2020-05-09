Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $778.08 million, a PE ratio of -129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 31,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 433,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.