Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 227.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Koppers were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

