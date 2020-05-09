Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.