Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Director David G. Salyers Purchases 2,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $522.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,490,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 349.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

