Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Masco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Masco by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 790,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

