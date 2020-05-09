McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.