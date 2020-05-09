McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.