Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Michael C. Macdonald Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $557,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,932.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.14. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $148.72.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,262,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 84,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 56,297 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $15,227,000.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

