Michael J. Arougheti Sells 12,836 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $450,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,593 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,092,310.23.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $5,859,477.90.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $550,690.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $34.38 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ares Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.