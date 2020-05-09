Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

