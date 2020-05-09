Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,318 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $166.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.