Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,629 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after acquiring an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after acquiring an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $304.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.47. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

