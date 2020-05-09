Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

NYSE:MPC opened at $33.03 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

