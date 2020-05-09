Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,189 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Entegris worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.