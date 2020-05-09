Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 33,855 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

