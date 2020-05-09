Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.