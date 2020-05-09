Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 248,687 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

