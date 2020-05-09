Nigel Rose Sells 3,928 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GCAP opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.07. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCAP. ValuEngine cut shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

