NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,427,000 after purchasing an additional 960,047 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,786,000 after purchasing an additional 490,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,744,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 5,739,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 950,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NI opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.77. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

