Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.92

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $13.06. Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2,081,012 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34.

Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

