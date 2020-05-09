Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 382,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,186. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $250,775 in the last three months. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

