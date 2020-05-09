Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Northsight Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

Northsight Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCAP)

Northsight Capital, Inc engages in the provision of online directories for businesses who participate in the lawful sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. Its portfolio includes WeedDepot.com, RateMyStrain.com, 420Careers.com, MJBizWire.com, MarijuanaRecipes.com, Wiki-Weed.com, MarijuanaMD.com, and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com.

