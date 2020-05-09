NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

