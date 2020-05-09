Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Set at C$0.75 by Raymond James

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) has been assigned a C$0.75 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. CSFB cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

