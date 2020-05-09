Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OCSI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.89. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $61,813.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ruben bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

