ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

