Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.70. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

