Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 1.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

