Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Owens & Minor also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Cfra dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

